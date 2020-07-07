Salisbury crews removing Confederate statue 'Fame'

The Fame statue, which displays an angel holding a Confederate soldier, has been the center of controversy in Salisbury for more than five years.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Fame statue in Salisbury is being removed from its current location Monday night.

After several hours of public comment back in June, the council voted to move the statue, declaring it a public safety issue.

In a 5-0 vote after discussion on how the statue's current location is impacting the community, council members described the statue as a "flashpoint" that has gotten bigger than the debate about heritage versus hate.

Salisbury City Council also voted unanimously to allow the United Daughters of the Confederacy 10 days to enter an agreement with the City of Salisbury to pay for the relocation of the statue. The final decision on how the relocation costs will be covered has not yet been determined.

The Fame statue displays an angel holding a Confederate soldier and sits in a median off the intersection of West Innes Street and Church Street. It pays tribute to Confederate soldiers from Rowan County.

Road closures and related detours near Innes Street are scheduled to begin around 9:30 p.m. The traffic advisory is as follows:



Innes Street, between Lee and Fulton Streets, will be closed overnight, Monday, July 6, from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., with detours in place. Westbound traffic on Innes Street will detour along Council Street, while eastbound traffic on Innes Street will detour along Fisher Street. Similarly, Main, Church and Jackson Streets will be closed from Council to Fisher Streets during the same period. Motorists should use available detours or seek other alternate routes.



Due to the safety of the work crews, the construction area will be off-limits to pedestrians.