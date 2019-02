SALISBURY, N.C. — A structure fire at Granges Americas Inc. in Salisbury is under control, Salisbury Fire officials say.

Crews evaluated the furnace fire and explosion in the 1700 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard, Salisbury. EMS evaluated a couple injuries involving plant personnel, but officials say they refused an additional treatment or transport.

Officials say the furnace and rear of the building had extensive damage.

WCNC will update this as more information becomes available.