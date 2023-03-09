Police searching for missing Salisbury man

Hall is known to drive a 1989 Chevrolet S10 with blue stripes and was last seen at his home on Westway Lane off of Gheen Road outside of Salisbury.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 64-year-old man.

According to officials, his family reported Earl Guy Hall missing in February. Hall is described as a white man who is about 6 ft tall and has black hair. He is known to drive a 1989 Chevrolet S10 with blue stripes and was last seen at his home on Westway Lane off of Gheen Road outside of Salisbury.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hall is asked to call Detective Amber Weaver (704-216-8715) or Lt. Ryan Barkley (704-216-8711).

