Salisbury Police Department Captain promoted to Chief

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police Department Captain Patrick “P.J.” Smith has been promoted to police chief.

Smith began his career with SPD 18 years ago as a patrol officer. In 2019, he was promoted to criminal investigation detective and patrol sergeant five years after that.

Prior to this role, Smith held the position of captain over the investigations bureau where he supervised the services bureau comprised of seven units: general investigations, violent crimes investigations, vice/narcotics, neighborhood crime abatement team, the crime lab, organizational development, and hiring.

Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene made the announcement during a ceremony held at city hall Thursday morning:

“The selection process was thorough and involved members of the community. We met and interviewed many strong candidates with various backgrounds but ultimately, Captain Smith stood out above the rest. For over 18 years, he has shown his dedication and commitment to Salisbury and our police department. He has built trusting, open relationships as an effective leader. Throughout the selection process, Captain Smith demonstrated his knowledge and qualifications for leading and managing police services. He has a vision to help address and prevent crime, in addition to a desire to increase engagement with community members, businesses, nonprofits and state and local law enforcement partners. I know Captain Smith will make an excellent chief for our city.”

“I welcome my new role as the new Chief of the Salisbury Police Department,” Smith said following the announcement. “I look forward to working with our officers, growing relationships with other service and law enforcement agencies, and strengthening relationships with our community. Community policing is vital and should be neighborhood-focused using a problem-oriented approach. Building trust between officers and our community will be a priority while using research and technology to reduce crime and improve the quality of life for all citizens in every neighborhood.”