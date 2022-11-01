Salisbury Police Chief announces retirement

Jerome "Jerry" Stokes worked worked in law enforcement for almost 40 years.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police Chief Jerome "Jerry" Stokes announced that he is planning to retire on Saturday, Dec. 31. Stokes was with the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) since July 2016.

“After more than six years as the chief of the Salisbury Police Department, I can truly say that my time here has been the pinnacle of a long career and the most satisfying time in my service as a police officer,” Stokes said.

“He is an effective leader, and in the six-plus years of serving as police chief, he has built an excellent team, introduced new technology, and helped make Salisbury a safer community," Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene said. "I thank Chief Stokes for his commitment to our community and our police department.”

A statement from the department noted tokes started a number of initiatives within the department, including involving them in a federal gun crime reduction program, training programs that enhance de-escalation skills, fair policing, and cultural awareness, as well as enhancing problem-solving within the community.

Deputy Chief Brian Stallings has been named as interim police chief, effective New Year's Day.

The search for a new permanent police chief will begin early in 2023.

