Salisbury Police host youth violence prevention event

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department will hold a youth violence prevention day on Saturday, April 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. in honor of National Youth Violence Prevention Week.

The police department said the event kicks off with a march followed by remarks from community partners.

“The primary goal of Youth Violence Prevention Day is to raise awareness about youth violence and how to prevent it,” Dr. Alberta McLaughlin, Salisbury Police Victim/Witness Advocate said. “Youth violence is often connected to other forms of violence, including child abuse and neglect, domestic/sexual violence, bullying, gang violence, human trafficking, gun/knife violence, and suicide. The activities planned with community partners will highlight prevention strategies that are available in Salisbury.”

According to a news release, the event starts with a march at Essie Academy, 507 W. Innes St, at 2 p.m. Attendees will then walk to the Rowan County Courthouse where community partners will speak about youth violence.

