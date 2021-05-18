Salisbury Police officer involved in pedestrian accident on Old Concord Road

The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital for treatment, police report.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Salisbury patrol officer was involved in a car accident involving a pedestrian Tuesday just after 1 a.m., the Salisbury Police Department reports.

According to police, Officer B.W. Jones was traveling eastbound on Old Concord Road, responding to an attempted suicide call, when he struck the pedestrian near Gold Hill Drive.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital for treatment, police report.

Police said his condition is unknown and the officer was uninjured.

The State Highway Patrol (SHP) was called to investigate. Officer Jones was taken for a drug and alcohol screening as is standard practice when an officer is involved in a crash.

SHP will complete the wreck investigation for any criminal charges, while Salisbury Police will complete an internal review to ensure no policy violations occurred.