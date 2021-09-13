Salisbury teen killed after playing with stolen gun, police say

Police said a group of kids were playing video games at home when a gun, later identified as stolen, accidentally discharged while being passed around.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old Sunday.

According to police, preliminary information suggests that the shooting was accidental.

Police said a group of kids were playing video games at home when a gun, later identified as stolen from another location, accidentally discharged while being passed around.

Police said the victim, a Salisbury High School student, was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police report that due to the sensitivity of the death, local schools are on precautionary lockdown.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident may contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5262.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts