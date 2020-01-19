CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple Salvation Army centers are implementing a no-turn-away policy from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning in response to "extreme temperatures projected overnight."

Additionally, the Salvation Army and its partners are working to expand the capacity at the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center and Salvation Army Center of Hope.

The two locations will be implementing the no-turn-away police for all eligible individuals seeking shelter. In order to accommodate more people, additional mats will be available at the Men's Shelter.

Participating locations include:

Men’s Shelter at 1210 North Tryon, open 24 hours per day

Men’s Shelter at 3410 Statesville Avenue, available from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Salvation Army Center of Hope, open 24 hours per day

Additionally, the Urban Ministry Center Day Services Center located at 945 N College Street will open early at 7 a.m. on January 20.

Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) buses will take people to either of the two Men's Shelter locations or the Salvation Army Center of hope free of charge from Sunday through Wednesday during the day -- all riders need to do is identify the shelter location they need.

Mecklenburg County and its partners will continue to monitor the weather and community needs in the coming days.

