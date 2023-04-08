Charlotte Samaritan House temporarily closes, launches funding campaign

The Samaritan House has been supporting those experiencing homelessness for nearly two decades. Now, due to funding, they're reaching out for help to stay open.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit offering recuperative care to those experiencing homelessness is temporarily closing its doors after nearly two decades of service to the community.

Leaders with the Samaritan House say they're launching a crisis campaign for funding after the pandemic and issues with their building led to financial challenges.

“Hardest part just is telling people no every day that we can’t house you," Executive Director Rodney Tucker said. “Like most nonprofits in Charlotte, the pandemic hurt us in several ways…. Donations started slowing down.”

Last year, the organization said it provided short-term care to over 80 people who were recently hospitalized, giving them free meals, transportation, medical support and help finding long-term housing.

"When they first come in, some of them are down. They feel like they’re in the worst position they’ve ever been in in their life," Marquest Moore, Guest Services Coordinator for Samaritan House, said. "When they leave, they are in good spirits. Sometimes, they call back and let us know how good they’re doing.”

That support has been put on hold for at least the next 90 days as the House shuts its doors due to funding concerns. They've also faced unexpected building issues, including a pipe burst around Christmas time that led to a need for repairs.

"We were having some AC work done and discovered some other issues in the dorm areas of our house,” Tucker added.

So, they're reaching out for a helping hand.

The goal is to "raise $200,000 to get us back open and running and get the repairs made, as well as we have groups of volunteers coming in to help with those repairs." Tucker said. "We’re hoping that this campaign goes quickly and that we can reopen before July 1.”

Those interested in donating can do so on TheSamaritanHouse.org.

