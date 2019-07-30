CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday afternoon, a trash truck overturned in the 2400 block of Margaret Wallace Road, according to Charlotte Fire. A hazmat unit was on the scene and significant delays were expected because of it.

Hours later, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted that Outbound Brookshire Boulevard was temporarily shut down near I-77 due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

Turns out, it was the same truck -- and the same crew that came to help.

NBC Charlotte confirmed with officials: they said the garbage truck was being transported by a wrecker when something went wrong. A cable broke loose, and the truck toppled again.

The same crew had to upright the truck for the second time in a span of six hours.

In the first incident, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. CMPD said in the second incident, no injuries were reported.

