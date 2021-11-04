Comedian, former "America's Got Talent" finalist reacts to apparent food recommendation in Charlotte

Samuel J. Comroe apparently was not a fan of his Uber driver's choice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Comedian Samuel J. Comroe is known for the laughs he gets. The Los Angeles native has incorporated life with Tourette's Syndrome into his acts, and it's landed him on major stages, from Conan on TBS to being a finalist on America's Got Talent.

It's not clear if this is a joke, or if this encounter was real, but it looks like Comroe might be looking for more food recommendations during his time in the Queen City.

Comroe is currently in Charlotte through Nov. 6, performing at The Comedy Zone. He says he called an Uber in a tweet on Nov. 4, and asked the driver for food recommendations.

Comroe, it appears, was looking for something other than Cracker Barrel.

I asked my Uber driver what’s the best food in Charlotte and he said “have you ever heard of The Cracker Barrel?” I’m about to open the car door and fall out. — Samuel J Comroe (@SamuelJComroe) November 4, 2021

