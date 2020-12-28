Alcohol, speed blamed for deadly crash in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a driver was killed in a crash near the 300 block of Sardis Road North Sunday night.
They say the driver, 71-year-old James Loring Webster, was speeding and lost control on a curve in the road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. His 2018 Hyundai Tucson crashed into a utility pole and brought down power lines across the road.
Police say alcohol was also a factor in the crash.
According to authorities, Webster was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.
No other vehicles were involved.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Policed are still investigating the crash and are asking for anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about the case to give them a call. Detective Oberer can be reached at 704-432-2169 or those wishing to report a tip anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.