Alcohol, speed blamed for deadly crash in southeast Charlotte

CMPD says the driver, James Loring Webster, was killed when his car ran off Sardis Road North and hit a utility pole.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a driver was killed in a crash near the 300 block of Sardis Road North Sunday night. 

They say the driver, 71-year-old James Loring Webster, was speeding and lost control on a curve in the road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.  His 2018 Hyundai Tucson crashed into a utility pole and brought down power lines across the road. 

Police say alcohol was also a factor in the crash. 

According to authorities, Webster was not wearing a seatbelt.  He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.  

No other vehicles were involved.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Policed are still investigating the crash and are asking for anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about the case to give them a call. Detective Oberer can be reached at 704-432-2169 or those wishing to report a tip anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. 

