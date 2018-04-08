If you've got ice cream on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Charlotte eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some frozen treats.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1920 Camden Road, South End

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt. Signature flavors include the Bangkok Peanut, made with roasted peanut butter and wildflower honey ice cream, toasted coconut and cayenne pepper, and the Brambleberry Crisp, an oven-toasted brambleberry jam flavor layered with vanilla ice cream.

Vegan options include Darkest Chocolate, made with fair trade cocoa; frose sorbet, a sangria-style frozen rose with pear, strawberry and watermelon; and goat cheese with red cherries, made with Mackenzie Creamery goat cheese and roasted sweet and tart red cherries.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Stacy M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 26, wrote, "They make their own waffle cones in house and the flavors of ice cream are so original. The decor inside gives you a fun and light environment and the employees are very helpful in flavor selection! The sample spoons are super cute too."

And Kay W. wrote, "Yummy in our tummies. Fresh and homemade waffle cones. The flight trio is a way to portion control and be adventurous at the same time. They have a few vegan options which was wonderful!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is open from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. daily.

Rolo Poke

9605 N. Tryon St., Suite S

Rolo Poke is serving up ice cream, poke and bubble tea.

Customize your rolled ice cream by choosing two flavors, two toppings and a syrup. Flavors include lychee, Key lime and butterscotch, with toppings like Oreo cookies, mochi rice cakes and starfish gummies, and syrups such as condensed milk, chocolate and caramel.

Signature desserts include the Super Rolo: Ferrero Rocher-flavored ice cream topped with marshmallow, chocolate Pocky, chocolate syrup and more. Or sample the Matcha Garden, a green tea-flavored dessert topped with mochi rice cakes and starfish gummies.

With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Rolo Poke has been warmly received by patrons.

Danielle W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 7, wrote, "I love the ice cream. Inside is clean and big, with about 12 tables, two sofas and an area for a party. Plenty of space."

And Shane T. wrote, "The food is tasty and the drinks are decent as well. But the best thing that sets it apart is the rolled ice cream! They have a variety of choices and they all taste great. I highly recommend the Grand Rolo."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rolo Poke is open from 10:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. from Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Golden Cow Creamery

720 Governor Morrison St., South End

Golden Cow Creamery specializes in handcrafted small batch ice cream. The shop is owned by Liz and Alex Hannah and features "traditional flavors you love and new creations inspired by the seasons and the world," according to its website.

Look for six classic flavors (rich chocolate, creamy vanilla, fresh strawberry, mint chocolate chip, salted Oreo and dunkaroos) and a rotation of three to four new flavors each month.

Golden Cow Creamery has received a warm welcome with a current rating of four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jessenia A., who visited on July 23, wrote, "The shop looked cute and made for great social media pics. I ordered the salted Oreo ice cream in a cup, and my husband ordered the Dunkaroo shake. We both loved what we ordered."

Grant J. noted, "The service was great and fast and I was able to get a few samples before deciding what I wanted. I got the salted Oreo and it was really good! Their ice cream is a little more creamy so it is really soft and sweet."

Golden Cow Creamery is open from noon–9 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday and Sunday and noon–10 p.m. from Thursday-Saturday.

