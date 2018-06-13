A Saturday funeral is planned for Dakota Snavely, a volunteer firefighter who was killed while on his way to a call Sunday evening.

According to officials, Dakota Snavely was killed in a vehicle accident as he was leaving a friend's house near Oakboro. NBC Charlotte has learned Snavely was headed to Morrow Mountain State Park for a dispatched water rescue.

Snavely's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, June 16th, at Anderson Grove Baptist Church at 11 a.m. located at 2225 East Main Street Albemarle, NC.

The procession with Firefighter’s Snavely’s remains is returning from Raleigh on Wednesday and is expected to pass by East Side VFD Headquarters sometime between 1 pm and 2:30 pm.

