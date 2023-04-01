Saturday weather cancellations in the Charlotte area

See what events are being canceled or postponed due to weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday, April 1 is a Weather Aware day in the Charlotte area and WCNC Charlotte has compiled a list of Saturday events that have been postponed or canceled.

The City of Concord Art Walk on Union has been canceled for Saturday, due to high winds. However, shops and restaurants are still open in downtown Concord.

Monroe Easter Egg Extravaganza has been pushed to Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Dreamville Festival has delayed events today. They released the following statement:

Due to updated weather forecasts, we are planning to open gates at 3pm today with downtown shuttles and parking starting at 2pm. The festival box office will also open at 2pm as Dix Park access is closed to the public until this time in the interest of public safety.

Some of the events and installations of Charlotte Shout! have been, or are being evaluated to be, canceled or postponed. Please refer to www.charlotteshout.com for specifics. We are also posting postponements and cancellations on Instagram and Facebook @CLTshout.

WCNC Charlotte will continue to update this list as needed.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts