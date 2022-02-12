6 Saudi firefighters training with Charlotte Fire Department

The initiative embeds foreign firefighters into busy U.S. fire departments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is welcoming six firefighters from Saudi Arabia as part of an ongoing international training program.

This training is part of the International Association of Fire Chief's International Fellowship Program. The initiative embeds foreign firefighters into busy U.S. fire departments to expose them to United States fire service culture and best practices.

Each fellow attends a week-long orientation at the Charlotte Fire Training Academy before attending several weeks of skills activities.

The trainees will graduate on Dec. 16th before beginning work at fire stations across the city.

Charlotte is the first City in the southeast to get the designation of "Certified Welcoming place." It's just one of 16 cities and counties across the U.S. with this designation.

