26-year-old woman reported missing in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need help finding a woman who was reported missing by her roommate, officers said.

Savannah Sheats was last seen in the 100 block of Verlaine Place on August 16, according to APD. Her roommate reported her missing the next morning.

Sheats was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata with the Georgia license plate RAX9697.

APD said the 26-year-old has blonde hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.