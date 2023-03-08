Here's how to get rare deals on food in Charlotte through March 22

For two weeks, chefs, bakers and mixologists are offering special menus and demonstrations as part of Savor Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A taste of Charlotte comes in many flavors.

At It's Poppin! Gourmet Kettle Korn in Uptown, fried chicken, cheesy caramel and cookies and crème are the top three.

At their food stand in the Market at 7th Street, bags of the colorful, sweetened popcorn sit in view of those who pass by.

Owner Janelle Doyle is hoping the local favorites will grow a larger audience.

Her business joins dozens participating in Savor Charlotte, a two-week culinary experience offering meal deals and experiences in the Charlotte area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Savor Charlotte food festival to highlight foodie spots around town

“Being a small business, we don’t have the marketing budget that some of these other major corporations may have," Doyle said. "So, just being able to broadcast who we are and show what we do on a much larger platform is everything.”

On the city's tourism website, visitors can find special offers, discounts and even hands-on cooking classes at participating businesses and plan a visit to destinations they choose.

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen is participating and offering a Moroccan cooking class in Lower South End.

It's a dream for Alyssa Wilen and her husband Andrew who started the business nearly 10 years ago.

“It’s a really great way to connect with people that might not have heard of us," Alyssa Wilen said.

Kevin Bokeno lives in Uptown and sees Savor Charlotte as an opportunity to experience something new.

“I think it’s great," Bokeno said, "We’re always looking for events like that to get out and explore Charlotte.”

Savor Charlotte will take place through March 22. More information on all the offerings can be found online.

Contact Kayland Hagwood at khagwood@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

