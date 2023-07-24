Three animals test positive for rabies in SC, DHEC says

The three cases of rabies were found in Lancaster County, Greenwood County and Calhoun County.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Two bats and a raccoon have tested positive for rabies in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

One bat was found in Greenwood, near Scotch Cross Road East and Major Drive and the other bat was found in Lancaster, near Waxhaw Village Road and Rock Chimney Circle. Both bats were confirmed to have rabies on July 20. While no people are believed to have been exposed, three dogs were exposed and are now in quarantine for monitoring.

The raccoon was found in Swansea, near Caldon Road and Basil Road. One dog was exposed to the rabid raccoon and is now in quarantine.

DHEC is asking anyone who believes that they have come in contact with an animal that has rabies to call the Greenwood office at (864) 942-3600, the Rock Hill office at (803) 909-7096 or the Orangeburg office at (803) 533-5480.

There have been 38 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina this year.

