GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. -- A young boy died after being left inside a parked vehicle in Greenville County, according to a release from the Coroner's Office.

Joe Avery James Lockaby, 1, was left inside the vehicle with the windows up for a "period of time" in his grandmother's driveway on May 31, before his grandmother later discovered him there, according to Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill.

His grandmother got him out of the vehicle and found he was unresponsive, according to Dill. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dill said it was unclear exactly how long the boy was left inside the vehicle. The coroner's report said the estimated "time of injury" was 2 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at 5 p.m., according to the coroner's report.

The temperature outside that afternoon was in the 70s with thunderstorms entering the area around 4:30 p.m., Dill said he was told by the U.S. Weather Bureau. The Coroner's Office is investigating what effect the weather might have had as part of the circumstances of his death.

An autopsy was performed Friday and results of that, including the cause and manner of death, are still pending, according to Dill.

The Coroner's Office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time, said Sgt. Ryan Flood, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

