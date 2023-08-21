600 SC child care centers expected to close when American Rescue Plan funding ends in September

During the COVID-19 pandemic, states were granted $39 billion in emergency funding to support families and childcare providers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Childcare programs across South Carolina are bracing for the end of federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), set to expire on Sept. 30.

At Watch Me Sprout Learning Center, Director Elonda Cumbee's commitment o serving children regardless of background is evident.

Cumbee, like many childcare providers, benefited from American Rescue Plan grants, offering a temporary financial boost.

“It gave us a break,” said Cumbee. “We got to, you know, be comfortable for a minute or two.”

Cumbee said the funds were used to boost employee pay, tuition aid, pay summer camp costs, and build a new playground.

“They have fun with it,” Cumbee said. “It makes me feel proud and make me feel that, you know, kids are not sitting at home looking at technology or in computers.”

ARPA provided South Carolina with $273 million in supplemental Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) funding and $437 million in child care stabilization grant funding.

However, these funds are set to expire on September 30th. According to a recent report, that could result in the closing of 600 childcare programs, putting nearly 50,000 South Carolina children at risk of losing child care services.

"Work doesn't work without child care. How's it gonna work?, “ said concerned parent Shavana Jackson.

Cumbee is actively seeking solutions, including grants and fundraising, to address potential tuition increases and staffing cuts.

“We are getting to look at the budget and continue to make sure we meet the needs of this area and meet the needs of the families here,” said Cumbee.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services continues to offer childcare scholarships to working parents. Current scholarship recipients are unaffected by the change in federal stabilization funding, according to the Department.

Almost 15% of South Carolina parents reported having to quit, change or refuse a job due to childcare problems, according to a 2021 National Survey of Children’s Health from the United States Census Bureau.