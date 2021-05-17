x
S.C. county could cut money from group over naked statues

The city of Greenville is backing the exhibit, saying it’s drawing visitors and positive press. But some county officials and residents say the nudity is offensive.
Credit: City of Greenville
Wings of the City, Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Officials in South Carolina’s most populous county may cut money to a community group after complaints about an art exhibit of nude statues. 

The Greenville County Council’s Finance Committee voted last week to strip $7,500 from the Hispanic Alliance of South Carolina. The full county council is supposed to consider the matter Tuesday. 

🦅 There’s a certain fascination with taking flight, and the #WingsofGVL exhibit symbolizes that desire for exploration...

Posted by City of Greenville, South Carolina Government on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The alliance is sponsoring the “Wings of the City” exhibit, which opened April 1. Most of the statues are outside in downtown Greenville’s Falls Park. 

#WingsofGVL: Landing

Wings of the City has landed! The nine monumental bronze sculptures by artist Jorge Marín, arrived from Sacramento, California this morning. As we carefully unwrap, install and prepare for the upcoming art exhibit, we invite you to follow us on social media for additional behind-the-scenes content. To learn more about Wings of the City presented by Bank of America, visit wingsofgvl.com. #WingsofGVL #AlasdeGVL

Posted by City of Greenville, South Carolina Government on Monday, March 29, 2021

