COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) Director Rick Toomey has resigned.

The change in leadership comes during the coronavirus pandemic. DHEC is one of the leading agencies in the response to the virus.

Tumey said he wants to spend more time with family, including a new grandchild, in Beaufort and also cited a new focus on his health.