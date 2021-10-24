SC firefighters expected to be OK after being hit by runaway tractor amid barn blaze

The tractor slipped out of gear and careened down a hill striking two firefighters. Fortunately, the department shared some positive news on Sunday evening.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina fire department is thanking the community for its support after a frightening moment that injured two firefighters on Sunday afternoon.

According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, the incident occurred as crews were battling a barn fire off of Old Richburg Road in Chester County. The department said the barn was burning heavily and a grass fire was spreading toward other structures as well as a heavily wooded area.

At some point during their efforts, the department said a tractor on the property slipped out of gear and rolled down a hill, hitting two firefighters who were operating machinery on a fire engine.

According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, one firefighter was treated for cuts, but the other had to be checked for a hip injury.

Fortunately, an update around 8 p.m. shared the positive news that the more seriously injured firefighter was going to be OK.

"The second firefighter will be released tonight and didn't have any broken bones," the update said.

The department thanked Chester Emergency Medical Services for their help but also the community for numerous calls and messages of support. They also thanked neighboring departments, state forestry rangers, and the Chester County Sheriff's Office for their help during a stressful time.