'We all owe him': First Black South Carolina State Trooper honored in Newberry

The life and legacy of Israel Brooks Jr., who joined the highway patrol in the 1960s, is on display at the Newberry Museum.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A legend at the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is being honored at The Newberry Museum until October 9.

Israel Brooks Jr. was the first African American to join the SC Highway Patrol in the late 60s.

Colonel Chris Williamson, current commander of the SCHP says, “If it wasn’t for what Israel Brooks doing what he did, in 1967 and taking some interest in the Highway Patrol and making those steps to get in, where I’m standing today as the first African American commander and colonel of the Highway Patrol would have never occurred.”

Col. Williamson along with many other members of the SCHP visited the museum Friday to admire the full life of Brooks.

“This exhibit celebrates the life and legacy of Israel Brooks Jr.," says Executive Director of the museum Sheridan Murray, "he was the first African-American State Trooper with the SC Hwy Patrol, he was a Newberry Native, experience with the Marine Corp., later became the marshal for the state under the Clinton Administration," Murray continues, "but we wanted to- while celebrating those amazing accomplishments, also talk a lot about his life as a family man, a man of faith and also a lover of philanthropy.”

“He was the epitome of the Highway Patrol," Col. Williamson adds, "everybody that came up behind him who knew him wanted to model their career and their life after him. Especially from a true professional standpoint.”

“Since he’s no longer with us, we wanted to give folks a chance to feel like they got to know him," Murray explains. There were exhibits from each aspect of his life: from family man to his professional career.