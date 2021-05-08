SC for ED calls Columbia's mask mandate 'a great step'

With a vote of 5-1 Columbia City council voted to put a mask mandate for schools in place for those in the city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A teacher advocacy group is praising Columbia's decision to pass a mask mandate in schools in the city.

SC for ED issued a statement late Thursday about the Columbia City Council passing a mandatory mask mandate earlier in the day. The ordinance covers all public and private schools elementary schools within the city limits.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said the mandate was necessary because kids under the age of 12 are unable to be vaccinated.

SC for Ed spokesperson Lisa Ellis said of the mandate, " Considering the spike in COVID cases with the Delta variant and in particular, it's impact on children, we are worried about returning to school without a mask mandate in place. We are particularly concerned about students at the elementary school level since they are not cleared to receive the vaccine at this time. Mayor Benjamin's emergency order is a great step in protecting the well being of students. "

The ordinance is in effect for 61 days beginning from Thursday, but the council has the option of extending it if necessary.