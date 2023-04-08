New law grants $150,000 in death benefits to families of fallen first responders

It includes law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel, and coroners.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The families of fallen first responders in South Carolina will receive more support from the state thanks to a new law.

It applies to first responders killed in the line of duty, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel, and coroners.

Under the law, the beneficiaries of first responders killed in the line of duty will receive $75,000 if their death was not the result of their willful negligence, suicide, or intentionally self-inflicted bodily injury.

That amount is increased to $150,000 if their death resulted from an unlawful and intentional act of someone else or if it was an accident while responding to an emergency, including traffic crashes, or while enforcing a traffic law.

Michael Parker is a Lieutenant at the City of Newberry Fire Department and a volunteer firefighter for Newberry County.

He said the sound of sirens is a stark reminder of the risks first responders face daily.

"There's also concern of the safety of our own people and how we make sure we're doing the best for ourselves so we're coming back from those calls," said Parker.

It's a concern heightened after Lieutenant Michael Wood's death.

"When it happens close to home, it hits a little differently," said Fire Chief Gene Shealy. "My entire staff has been hurt by it."

"It just makes you more aware," said Parker.

Parker said it would be "life-changing" for his family if anything happened to him.

"It would be half the income for the household and therefore it would be devastating," said Parker.

According to the law, about two law enforcement deaths, three firefighter deaths, and two emergency medical service provider deaths happen yearly across the state.

"I don't think any amount of money is gonna help with bringing someone back obviously. But it sends the same message We're here, we appreciate you, we appreciate your service, we appreciate your loved one's service," said Shealy.