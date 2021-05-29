SC State Park visitation excels prepandemic levels as more people flock outdoors

“Sometimes there’s just not enough room for all the cars coming to us,” Sesquicentennial Park manager John Wells said

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At Sesquicentennial State Park Sunday, cars filled into makeshift spaces on the grass near the park’s splash pad.

This was the overflow parking area, as staff readied themselves for another busy day.

“Sometimes there’s just not enough room for all the cars coming to us,” Park Manager John Wells said. “More people are coming out exploring, trying to find new places to get out and get away from their home, and we’re the perfect place for that.”

It's not unusual for the park to get busy on a holiday weekend, Wells said, but lately days like Sunday have become more common as people flock to area parks to get active amid the pandemic.

While they hadn't reached capacity Sunday afternoon, throughout the weekend, other parks had.

Devils Fork State Park is at capacity. Please no walk-ins, drive throughs or drop offs. We will monitor and post when we are no longer at capacity.



Saturday 5/29/2021 11:04 AM — Devils Fork State Park (@DevilsForkSP) May 29, 2021

“(Saturday) was a beautiful day... we ended up closing our gates because we hit capacity at numerous parks up and down the coast and up in the mountains in particular,” SC Park Director Paul McCormack said.

According to Director McCormack, the park system had seen a rise in visitors over the past year with visitation higher now than before the pandemic began.

Camps and cabins have also been filling up more quickly.

“It was not unusual for us to have to close on holiday weekends,” Director McCormack said, “but we find ourselves on most nice weather weekends having to close gates at many parks now."

Tyeisha Morgan was out at Sesquicentennial for a cookout, hoping to reconnect with family.

“It's a lot of people that we used to hang around that we finally get to reunite with so that's a lot of fun,” Morgan said.

Alexis Langley was with loved ones and looking to get active.

“We’re glad we got to come, and hang out, and see the sun come out and the park just sort of alive again,” Langley said.

Park leaders are hoping this effect from the pandemic will last.

“A lot of people rediscovered their state parks and their love of the outdoors,” Director McCormack said. “So, I hope that this continues that people continue to appreciate these spaces and utilize them because they're great resources for the citizens of South Carolina."