York County based company could face emissions restrictions soon

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina State Senator Michael Johnson introduced a budget proviso that he said would not "allow an increase in permitted or actual emissions for any facilities in York County handling or processing pulp for paper products.”

This comes after a series of instances where community members and state health officials have worked to come up with a solution behind the unpleasant smell in the area of York County.

Earlier this month, officials with South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control addressed the issue, saying the New Indy Containerboard paper mill in Catawba was a "contributor" to the smell.

Officials believed some of the byproducts of the paper mill, including sulfur compounds, could cause nausea and other symptoms.