South Carolina superintendent against trans sports ban bill

Spearman says the bill would not protect transgender students in a very sensitive personal situation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s education superintendent made a surprise appearance at a hearing to ask House members to not pass a bill that would prevent transgender students from playing on girls sports teams in middle and high school.

Just minutes after Education Superintendent Molly Spearman spoke, a House subcommittee Wednesday voted 3-1 in favor of the proposal. It now goes to the full House Judiciary Committee.

