GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old.

Eliona Mitchell, 13, was last seen Tuesday morning around 3:30 a.m. and is believed to have left her house with a 19-year-old man.

The 19 year-old man is being identified as Austin Payne, according to GSCO, and the pair reportedly went to North Carolina in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone who sees her should call the GCSO at 864-271-5210.