LAURENS, S.C. — A woman who is accused of starving her ex-boyfriend’s dog nearly to death is in jail, as rescuers try desperately to save the young mastiff mix.

Elizabeth Lena James, of Lisbon Road in Laurens, is charged with ill treatment of animals.

Laurens County sheriff’s Sgt. John O. Long said Animal Control officers told investigators with his office about the animal cruelty case Thursday.

Long said after a criminal investigation, James was arrested Thursday night. She is being held in the Laurens County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000.

She was previously cited with animal cruelty by Animal Control.

Investigators said James was apparently feeding her own dogs but refused to feed Champ, her ex-boyfriend's dog because she was mad at the former boyfriend.

Animal Control said Champ had been in James' possession for at least 30 days and she did not feed the dog the entire time.

