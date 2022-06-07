SC Works gets wheels and now travels to counties

Looking for work in rural areas is hard, the new SC Works van is looking to make that easier for people.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — SC Works is now on the cruising South Carolina counties with a new mobile unit making its way to Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

The organization looks to help people who don't have adequate transportation and need help with job search and employment services.

“We think that it’s going to close the transportation gap for folks seeing transportation in South Carolina," said workforce development administrator Andre Anderson.

Anderson says this mobile unit has been on the road for the past two weeks.

SC works provides one-on-one case management, youth summer employment programs, and assistance for workers who have been laid off and are looking to re-enter the workforce.

It also offers employability workshops, job fairs and hiring events, and labor market information.

People who visit the mobile units will receive all the help they would get at one of the SC Works Centers that includes resume help.

On Wednesday, it made a stop in the Calhoun County town of St. Matthews.

“We’re trying to place ourselves in places where the need is present, where folks are looking for employment and we can provide that," said Anderson.

The services are free of charge and funded by the Department of Labor and the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

“We will be on-site and willing to help whenever a person needs help with employment or employment issues.”