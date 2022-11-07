SCDOT approves 1,100 miles of paving projects for South Carolina in 2022-2023

The South Carolina Transportation Commission approved millions of dollars in road pavement and resurfacing projects in all of the state's 46 counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Smoother roads are ahead across the Midlands.

The Transportation Commission recently approved a plan for an additional 1,100 miles in road pavement and resurfacing projects for the coming fiscal year 2022-2023. This is in addition to the already approved 5,000 miles across South Carolina's 46 counties.

Top projects for Richland County include rehabilitation of a one-mile stretch of Sunset Drive and a nearly four-mile stretch of Two Notch Road. Parts of Garners Ferry Road, Decker Boulevard and Trenholm roads are also included on the list of projects.

The State Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said it's prioritizing paving projects based on safety and crash data, the condition and age of the roads and traffic information.

The paving program is funded by millions of dollars from the state gas tax which saw its last two-cent increase July 1.

"We now have the revenue up to a level where we think we can keep working on it and keep improving roads," said SCDOT Director of Communications Pete Poore. "The 10-year target is to have 80% of the roads that need to be resurfaced, resurfaced."

Poore said orange cones and vests will not start popping up right away, though. SCDOT is currently in the process of finding contractors for the projects.

"You may see some construction connected to this program sometime this year before the end of the year. You may see some in early 2023 after the winter," said Poore.

The commission approved the money as SCDOT is completing year five of their 10-year plan to improve road quality across the state.