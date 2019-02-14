GASTON COUNTY, N.C. —

Football season is over, but hard hits continue in the halls at Stuart W. Cramer High School.

Gaston County Police are investigating a fight that broke out during school hours.

"Social media, in general, motivates our children to do outrageous things," said a local parent.

A Gaston County Schools spokesperson had this to say in response to the video.



"Fighting is not acceptable behavior at school. Anytime a fight happens, the school handles the issue according to the Student Code of Conduct, which outlines consequences. I understand the school has addressed the fight as a discipline issue. However, we cannot share specific information about student discipline with the public because of student privacy."



Back in October a bathroom brawl was caught on camera at the same high school.



NBC Charlotte dug a little deeper into the school's history. Since June, there have been more than 170 incidents reported to the Gaston County Police Department.



"Do the parents know that their children are that violent and capable of that behavior?" said the parent. "Hopefully something is being done at home."



