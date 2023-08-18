School bus crashes with motorcycle in Rowan County, no students seriously hurt

The crash happened near Centenary Church Road and Highway 801 on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus crashed with a motorcycle on Thursday.

The crash happened near Centenary Church Road and Highway 801 when a motorcycle collided with the bus, which was carrying the girls' softball team of North Rowan Middle School, according to Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

Seven people were on the bus and were evaluated at a local hospital. No obvious injuries were seen on the students or staff, according to the district.

The condition of the motorcyclist was not released by officials. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts