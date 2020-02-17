MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A school bus was involved in an accident in Mooresville Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on NC-150 sometime around 4 p.m., officials confirmed.

Mooresville Police and Iredell Medic responded to the scene.

There were children on the bus at the time, according to the Mooresville Police Department, but none of the children were injured in the accident.

EMS was checking out the driver of the other vehicle involved, a van, to determine if they were injured.

WCNC is working to confirm what school district the bus belonged to. At this time, no additional information about the accident has been released.

