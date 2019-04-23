CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A school bus and a sedan were involved in an accident in south Charlotte, police say.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responded to the intersection of Tyvola Road and Baker Drive just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to an accident. Officers located a sedan and a school bus.

The sedan had flipped, but the woman who had been driving it was able to exit the vehicle.

CMPD said there were no injuries reported, but Medic said one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tyvola Road going towards South Blvd was closed in response to the accident.

