CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is hurt after a school bus struck a fence in south Charlotte. The only person on the bus at the time was the driver, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD officers responded to the accident shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say it appears that the driver had a medical-related episode while driving the bus.

Medic said one person had life-threatening injuries but did not say if they were related to the crash or the medical-related episode.

Officials have not confirmed if the school bus belonged to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district or if it's affiliated with a different organization.

At this time, no other information has been released.

