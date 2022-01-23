Handful of Charlotte-area school districts adjust schedules for Jan. 24 due to road conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte-area school districts are adjusting schedules for Monday, Jan. 24, due to the lingering effects of a winter storm that came through the region.
Anson County Schools posted on Facebook Sunday that schools will be closed on Monday due road conditions with an optional teacher workday.
Schools in Richmond County will also be closed on Monday due to road conditions, according to the district's Facebook page. Officials also announced an optional teacher work day.
Richmond Community College will operate on a normal schedule.
The following local school districts in North Carolina and South Carolina made schedule changes for Jan. 24:
- Anson County Schools - Closed. Optional teacher work day
- Avery County Schools - Operating on a two-hour delay
- Caldwell County Schools - Operating on a two-hour delay
- Chesterfield County Schools - Operating on a two-hour delay
- Lancaster County Schools - eLearning day
- Richmond County Schools - Closed. Optional teacher work day
- Stanly County Schools - Operating on a two-hour delay
- Watauga County Schools - Operating on a two-hour delays
You can check out the schedule changes and closures as they become available by visiting the closings section of the WCNC Charlotte website.
