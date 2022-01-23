Handful of Charlotte-area school districts adjust schedules for Jan. 24 due to road conditions

The region is still feeling some of the impacts following a recent blast of wintry weather.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte-area school districts are adjusting schedules for Monday, Jan. 24, due to the lingering effects of a winter storm that came through the region.

Anson County Schools posted on Facebook Sunday that schools will be closed on Monday due road conditions with an optional teacher workday.

Schools in Richmond County will also be closed on Monday due to road conditions, according to the district's Facebook page. Officials also announced an optional teacher work day.

Richmond Community College will operate on a normal schedule.

The following local school districts in North Carolina and South Carolina made schedule changes for Jan. 24:

Anson County Schools - Closed. Optional teacher work day

Avery County Schools - Operating on a two-hour delay

Caldwell County Schools - Operating on a two-hour delay

Chesterfield County Schools - Operating on a two-hour delay

Lancaster County Schools - eLearning day

Richmond County Schools - Closed. Optional teacher work day

Stanly County Schools - Operating on a two-hour delay

Watauga County Schools - Operating on a two-hour delays

You can check out the schedule changes and closures as they become available by visiting the closings section of the WCNC Charlotte website.

