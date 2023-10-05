One of Charlotte's longest-running LGBTQ nightclubs is temporarily closing. Here's why

Nightclub ownership shares that new developmental plans in the area are prompting an interruption in operations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local LGBTQ nightclub that has stood the test of time in Charlotte will temporarily cease operations in November.

The Scorpio Lounge shared on social media that the closure is temporary as it seeks a new space. The statement shared reads that new developmental plans near the current location at 2301 Freedom Drive are prompting the pause.

The nightclub's owner is aiming to re-open by mid-2024.

The Scorpio Lounge has served Charlotte's LGBTQ community for 55 years and is also touted as the oldest-running nightclub in North Carolina. The club regularly features drag performers as part of its event lineup, which includes local performers and internationally-recognized talent.

On Friday, Scorpio hosts Sasha Colby, the current reigning winner of reality competition television series RuPaul's Drag Race. Local drag queen Erica Chanel is the host for the night, with performances by Indica Gemini, Lilli Frost, Arianna Venti, Riley Malicious, Xa'Mona Tenae, and Mania - the reigning Miss North Carolina Entertainer of the Year.

Beyond providing a place for LGBTQ community members to congregate, Scorpio leadership has also raised its voice about other issues that affected the club directly; previous owner Michael Sharpton told WCNC Charlotte in 2022 that he was glad for a key change in North Carolina state law that reformed Prohibition-era policies for bars. Under the old rules, patrons in the Tar Heel State who visited bars that don't serve food had to register as members, providing personal details like home addresses and phone numbers.

The Scorpio Lounge's full statement follows:

Dear Esteemed Guests, Performers, and Staff,

It is with profound sadness that we share the news of The Scorpio Lounge's temporary closure.

Our cherished establishment at 2301 Freedom Dr. Charlotte, NC 28208, will cease its operations with a temporary closure effective November 1, 2023. For over five decades, The Scorpio has stood as a beacon in the Charlotte LGBTQIA+ community, offering a safe haven, job opportunities, and unforgettable entertainment. The outpouring of love and support we've received over the years has been immensely touching

This interruption is prompted by new developmental plans within the area. This is not the end of The Scorpio, but merely a temporary pause in operations with a transition period. We are actively seeking a new location and will share this news as soon as we secure our new home. Our aim is to reopen the doors in a fresh new space by mid-2024.

Our gratitude knows no bounds. To our incredible guests who have been the bedrock of our success, we extend our deepest thanks. Your patronage has nurtured relationships, weathered storms, and forged enduring friendships within the walls of 2301 Freedom Drive. We eagerly anticipate creating many more memories in our upcoming venue.

To the extraordinary entertainers who have graced our legendary stage, your talents have brought laughter, tears, and boundless joy to our community. We are forever indebted for the emotions you've stirred.