Community members rally behind The Scorpio Lounge

One of Charlotte's longest-running LGBTQ nightclubs is temporarily closing in November.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Scorpio Lounge ownership recently shared that new developmental plans in the area are prompting an interruption in operations. On Sunday, community members rallied at the nightclub in hopes of keeping it open so it can continue to provide a safe space for the LGBTQ community in Charlotte.

The nightclub has been in Charlotte since 1968, but come November, its doors will temporarily close. Misha Paris has been tied with Scorpio for years and shares her reaction to the news.

“My first reaction is where are we going to go now to be safe? Where can we go and have a fun time, be ourselves and be safe and not have to worry about being discriminated against," Paris told WCNC Charlotte.

The Scorpio Lounge has posted a petition online.

Anthony Jackson is concerned about what the "pause" could mean for his community.

“This is really your home for a lot of people. This is not just a club, this is not just anywhere for them to get away. This is literally your home, like people who are here, they enjoy coming here, this is their space. This is where they can be who they want to be," Jackson said.

Their hope is to keep the business going.

“We need to save this place for not only myself but people who come in behind me. Younger, gay people who are coming out that are not going to have anywhere to feel safe. They might be struggling with their sexuality now or their gender and looking for people like them. Where are they gonna go now," Paris added.

The nightclub's owner is aiming to re-open by mid-2024.

