3 years since beloved restaurant owner was killed: 'Your memory is our treasure'

Scott Brooks was killed during an armed robbery at NoDa's Brooks' Sandwich House in December 2019. Two suspects are still awaiting trial in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House.

Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.

The beloved NoDa restaurant posted multiple tributes to Scott Brooks on social media Friday. The posts were flooded with comments from regular customers and friends still mourning Brooks' death.

3 years it’s been.. We truly can’t believe it. Today marks the day Scott Brooks was taken from us. Not a day goes by I... Posted by Brooks Sandwich House on Friday, December 9, 2022

"Not a day goes by I don't think about you," one post reads. "Every morning when I unlock the door, it's always my first thought. To think that's where your last moments were tears me up ... Praying we will see you again someday."

The post goes on to say Brooks would be proud of what the restaurant has accomplished and its impact on the Charlotte community.

"Be kind to people and love one another," the post says. "You only get one life to live. So spend it with the people you love."

A mural was painted on the side of the restaurant just weeks after Brooks' death. It features the phrase, "too blessed to be stressed," which Brooks was known to say often.

"It was absolutely amazing," David admitted. "Words can't describe the feelings in my heart for people around the NoDa area. They just reached out with both arms around everybody. The memories, they're never going to be erased, you feel like there's a time where you have to move on and this is a good memorial to my brother."

Brooks' Sandwich House was founded by CT Brooks in 1973. He eventually handed control over to his twin sons, Scott and David. Known for its chili, burgers and hot dogs, Brooks' Sandwich House has been serving up delicious food for three generations.