LISTEN: Scouts play 'Taps,' honoring Bugle Boy killed during Revolutionary War in Guilford County

On Memorial Day, the Scouts honored fallen service members, including one who died centuries ago - at their age.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Six 14-year-old Scouts from Troop 600 paid respects to a fallen military service member, who died at their age, during the Revolutionary War in Guilford County.

On Memorial Day, the Scouts were joined by their Troop Bugler and Senior Patrol Leader as they walked to the Bugle Boy Gillies Memorial on Oak Ridge Road in Summerfield. They read the history of the Bugle Boy, placed American flags by the historic marker, then had a moment of silence, followed by the playing of "Taps."