SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord partners with Red Cross to host community blood drive

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord is hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium.

“SEA LIFE is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” Erin McCarthy, General Manager, said. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood,” the Red Cross added. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts