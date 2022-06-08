Orangeburg County sheriff looking for new leads in search for missing man

While his family hasn't seen him since February, they've been told he may be in the Holly Hill or Charleston areas.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man whose family says they haven't seen him since February.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released a statement on Saturday in hopes of developing new leads in the disappearance of 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders of Stilton Road.

"We've had positive leads on this man since he was last seen by his family," the sheriff said in the statement. "But when we track those leads down, we come up just short of putting eyes on him."

Sanders is described as a Black male who is about 5 feet tall. He weighs around 140 pounds. And while his family hasn't seen him since February, they've been told he may be in the Holly Hill or Charleston areas.