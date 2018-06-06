CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities in Catawba County are on the lookout for a man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage for three days.

Investigators said the victim showed up at Love's Travel Stop on Southfork Drive in Newton after escaping from Jason Shook. Deputies told NBC Charlotte the woman was rushed to the hospital for her injuries.

Jason Shook

The woman told detectives she was held captive at a home on Viewpoint Road and assaulted several times. Deputies said Shook took off before they arrived at the residence with a search warrant.

Shook will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, and more charges could follow. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 828-464-3112.

