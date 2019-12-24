YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies were searching for a missing girl in York County on Monday evening.
The sheriff's office said 11-year-old Abigail Nolan left her home at Hamiltons Bay Apartments.
Nolan is a white female who is 5-foot 2-inches tall and weighs 115 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
If you know of Nolan's location, please call 911.
