YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies were searching for a missing girl in York County on Monday evening.

The sheriff's office said 11-year-old Abigail Nolan left her home at Hamiltons Bay Apartments.

Nolan is a white female who is 5-foot 2-inches tall and weighs 115 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you know of Nolan's location, please call 911.

