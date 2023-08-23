Search for missing swimmer underway at Mountain Island Lake

Several crews are in the area assisting with the search.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Rescue crews are working to find a swimmer who went missing on Mountain Island Lake Wednesday.

Authorities were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Mountain Island Lake near the North Kayak Access, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The Huntersville Fire Department and Cooks Volunteer Fire Department are also assisting in the search.

No further information is known at this time. More details will be provided when they are available.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts